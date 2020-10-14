Global Energy Consumption Projected to Increase Nearly 50% By 2050 - US Energy Agency

Global energy use is expected to increase almost by half over the next 30 years with India and Africa accounting for most of the raise in consumption, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) chief Linda Capuano said in EIA's International Energy Outlook 2020 on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Global energy use is expected to increase almost by half over the next 30 years with India and Africa accounting for most of the raise in consumption, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) chief Linda Capuano said in EIA's International Energy Outlook 2020 on Wednesday.

"Global energy consumption would rise nearly 50 percent by 2050, with most of the increases coming from the rapidly developing regions, India and Africa," Capuano said. "We have projected renewable energy to grow to almost a 30 percent share in 2050, since the majority of renewable energy is used in electricity markets."

Capuano said electric power generation was expected to be the Primary energy consumed, increasing to nearly 50 percent, making the electricity sector a major driver of global trade.

"The generation fuel mix is also rapidly changing," she said. "We project that by 2050, solar and wind renewables [will] become the largest energy source, while natural gas grows slowly and coal consumption is nearly flat."

Capuano said as energy use grew in Asia, some cases indicate that more than 50 percent of electricity could be generated from renewable sources by 2050.

Africa could meet its electricity needs in different ways depending on whether development came as an expansion of the central grid or as off-grid systems, she added.