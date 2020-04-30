UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Energy Demand To Fall By 6% In 2020 Over COVID-19 Pandemic - IEA Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 10:30 AM

Global Energy Demand to Fall by 6% in 2020 Over COVID-19 Pandemic - IEA Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The global energy demand will fall by 6 percent in 2020 in what might be the biggest drop in 70 years, and the worldwide CO2 emissions will decrease by 8 percent over the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency said in a report.

"Looking at the full year, we explore a scenario that quantifies the energy impacts of a widespread global recession caused by months-long restrictions on mobility and social and economic activity. Within this scenario, the recovery from the depths of the lockdown recession is only gradual and is accompanied by a substantial permanent loss in economic activity, despite macroeconomic policy efforts," the report said.

  "The result of such a scenario is that energy demand contracts by 6%, the largest in 70 years in percentage terms and the largest ever in absolute terms.

The impact of Covid‘19 on energy demand in 2020 would be more than seven times larger than the impact of the 2008 financial crisis on global energy demand," the report said.

According to the IEA, the CO2 emissions will sink by 8 percent, the oil demand by 9 percent and the coal demand by 8 percent.

"Renewables demand is expected to increase because of low operating costs and preferential access to many power systems. Recent growth in capacity, some new projects coming online in 2020, would also boost output," the report noted.

The global electricity demand is expected to drop by 5 percent, up to 10 percent decrease in some regions.

Related Topics

Electricity Oil 2020 From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 April 2020

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Federal Reserve maintains interest rate near zero

8 hours ago

Federal Transport Authority calls for compliance w ..

9 hours ago

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

9 hours ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.