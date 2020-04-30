Global Energy Demand to Fall by 6% in 2020 Over COVID-19 Pandemic - IEA Report

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The global energy demand will fall by 6 percent in 2020 in what might be the biggest drop in 70 years, and the worldwide CO2 emissions will decrease by 8 percent over the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency said in a report.

"Looking at the full year, we explore a scenario that quantifies the energy impacts of a widespread global recession caused by months-long restrictions on mobility and social and economic activity. Within this scenario, the recovery from the depths of the lockdown recession is only gradual and is accompanied by a substantial permanent loss in economic activity, despite macroeconomic policy efforts," the report said.

"The result of such a scenario is that energy demand contracts by 6%, the largest in 70 years in percentage terms and the largest ever in absolute terms.

The impact of Covid‘19 on energy demand in 2020 would be more than seven times larger than the impact of the 2008 financial crisis on global energy demand," the report said.

According to the IEA, the CO2 emissions will sink by 8 percent, the oil demand by 9 percent and the coal demand by 8 percent.

"Renewables demand is expected to increase because of low operating costs and preferential access to many power systems. Recent growth in capacity, some new projects coming online in 2020, would also boost output," the report noted.

The global electricity demand is expected to drop by 5 percent, up to 10 percent decrease in some regions.