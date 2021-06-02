UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Energy Investment To Rebound In 2021 After Record Drop Over COVID-1 Last Year - IEA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:40 AM

Global Energy Investment to Rebound in 2021 After Record Drop Over COVID-1 Last Year - IEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects the world's investment in the energy sector to grow by nearly 10% to $1.9 trillion in 2021 after a record drop last year, according to the IAE's fresh report released on Wednesday.

The agency projected a 20% year-on-year decrease in 2020 ” the highest drop on record ” that was triggered by the energy crisis and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In 2021, annual global energy investment is set to rise to USD 1.9 trillion, rebounding nearly 10% from 2020 and bringing the total volume of investment back towards pre-crisis levels. However, the composition has shifted towards power and end-use sectors - and away from traditional fuel production," the World Energy Investment 2021 report read.

Global power sector investment is set to grow by 5% this year to over $820 billion, with renewables further dominating investment and amounting to 70% of a total of $530 billion spent on all new generation capacity, the IEA said.

"Upstream oil and gas investment is expected to rise by about 10% in 2021 as companies recover financially from the shock of 2020, but spending remains well below pre-crisis levels," the reports added.

The agency also noted that this year would be the sixth in a row when capital spending in the power sector would be higher than for oil and gas supply.

Related Topics

World Energy Crisis Oil United States Dollars Gas 2020 All From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Capital police establishes 'anti-land grabbing res ..

3 minutes ago

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad today

16 minutes ago

India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,2 ..

57 minutes ago

Local Press: Another major step by UAE towards cle ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergen ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.