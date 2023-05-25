UrduPoint.com

Global Energy Investment To Rise By 7.7% To $2.8Trln In 2023 - World Energy Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Global Energy Investment to Rise by 7.7% to $2.8Trln in 2023 - World Energy Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Global investment in energy is expected to rise by 7.7% to $2.8 trillion by the end of 2023, with over $1.7 trillion set to go to clean technologies and renewables and more than $1 trillion to coal, gas and oil, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

"About USD 2.8 trillion is set to be invested globally in energy in 2023, of which more than USD 1.7 trillion is expected to go to clean technologies - including renewables, electric vehicles, nuclear power, grids, storage, low-emissions fuels, efficiency improvements and heat pumps ... The remainder, slightly more than USD 1 trillion, is going to coal, gas and oil," the agency's fresh report read.

The IEA said that annual clean energy investment was expected to increase by 24% from 2021 to 2023 compared to a 15% rise in fossil fuel investment over the same period. Over 90% of the increase in clean energy investment will come from "advanced economies and China, presenting a serious risk of new dividing lines in global energy if clean energy transitions don't pick up elsewhere," the report read.

"Spending on upstream oil and gas is expected to rise by 7% in 2023, taking it back to 2019 levels. The few oil companies that are investing more than before the Covid-19 pandemic are mostly large national oil companies in the middle East," the document read.

The agency said that the biggest shortfalls in clean energy investment were observed in emerging and developing economies, but it also mentioned "some bright spots, such as dynamic investments in solar in India and in renewables in Brazil and parts of the Middle East."

At the same time, investment in many countries is being held back by several issues, including "higher interest rates, unclear policy frameworks and market designs, weak grid infrastructure, financially strained utilities, and a high cost of capital," the report read.

Given this fact, the IEA called on the international community to drive investment in lower-income economies, "where the private sector has been reluctant to venture."

Related Topics

India China Nuclear Oil Vehicles Same Brazil Middle East United States Dollars Gas 2019 Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

19 minutes ago
 Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

48 minutes ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

2 hours ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

2 hours ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.