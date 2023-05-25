Global Energy Investment to Rise by 7.7% to $2.8Trln in 2023 - World Energy Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Global investment in energy is expected to rise by 7.7% to $2.8 trillion by the end of 2023, with over $1.7 trillion set to go to clean technologies and renewables and more than $1 trillion to coal, gas and oil, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

"About USD 2.8 trillion is set to be invested globally in energy in 2023, of which more than USD 1.7 trillion is expected to go to clean technologies - including renewables, electric vehicles, nuclear power, grids, storage, low-emissions fuels, efficiency improvements and heat pumps ... The remainder, slightly more than USD 1 trillion, is going to coal, gas and oil," the agency's fresh report read.

The IEA said that annual clean energy investment was expected to increase by 24% from 2021 to 2023 compared to a 15% rise in fossil fuel investment over the same period. Over 90% of the increase in clean energy investment will come from "advanced economies and China, presenting a serious risk of new dividing lines in global energy if clean energy transitions don't pick up elsewhere," the report read.

"Spending on upstream oil and gas is expected to rise by 7% in 2023, taking it back to 2019 levels. The few oil companies that are investing more than before the Covid-19 pandemic are mostly large national oil companies in the middle East," the document read.

The agency said that the biggest shortfalls in clean energy investment were observed in emerging and developing economies, but it also mentioned "some bright spots, such as dynamic investments in solar in India and in renewables in Brazil and parts of the Middle East."

At the same time, investment in many countries is being held back by several issues, including "higher interest rates, unclear policy frameworks and market designs, weak grid infrastructure, financially strained utilities, and a high cost of capital," the report read.

Given this fact, the IEA called on the international community to drive investment in lower-income economies, "where the private sector has been reluctant to venture."