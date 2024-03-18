Open Menu

Global Energy Leaders Gather To Address Multiple Challenges At CERAWeek

Published March 18, 2024

HOUSTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The global energy forum CERAWeek is kicking off Monday in Houston, in the U.S. state Texas, to explore opportunities and risks in a turbulent energy world amid transformation.

The one-week forum will gather more than 1,400 speakers, addressing questions in energy markets, policy and geopolitics, company strategies, capital transition, climate and sustainability, minerals and metals, and other areas.

"We gather at a time of great change, opportunity and unpredictability in energy and in global affairs," said the organizers from S&P Global in a welcoming remark at the event, which will be attended by over 9,000 government, industry and academic leaders from more than 80 countries and regions.

CERAWeek also aims to chart pathways for growth, security and prosperity after COP28, or the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change, among rising tensions in different parts of the world, the organizers said.

