Global Energy Market Will Remain 'Volatile' Unless Ukraine Conflict Ends - PETRONAS COO

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The global energy market will remain uncertain and volatile unless there is an end in sight to the Ukraine conflict, the chief operating officer of Malaysian company PETRONAS said.

"Unless we see an end in sight the market will remain uncertain and volatile," Adnan Zainal Abidin said during a panel discussion at CERAWeek on Monday.

After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the West actively searched for ways to limit Moscow's energy-related income, notably from oil and gas. The effort culminated with a $60 oil price cap imposed by G7 member states and Australia on December 5.

In response to the price cap, Moscow banned the supply of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap, in a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin in late December.