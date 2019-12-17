UrduPoint.com
Global Engineering Giant Ends Work On Australian Coal Mine After Environmentalist Pressure

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 06:43 PM

International engineering company GHD has finished its work on the Carmichael coal mine project in Australia, developed by the Adani Mining company, following a pressure campaign by environmental activists, according to an email to the company's staff from GHD Executive General Manager Phil Duthie, as reported by The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) International engineering company GHD has finished its work on the Carmichael coal mine project in Australia, developed by the Adani Mining company, following a pressure campaign by environmental activists, according to an email to the company's staff from GHD Executive General Manager Phil Duthie, as reported by The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday.

Since July, the company's involvement has been protested by environmental activists trying to stymie the work on the mine by targeting the engineering companies associated with Adani Mining.

"We have no ongoing contracts in relation to this project ... I'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for your professional approach over the last six months, a period in which GHD has been publicly targeted by activists," Duthie said, as quoted by The Guardian.

The announcement comes at a time when another engineering company, Siemens, has decided to review its contract with Adani Mining after being similarly pressured by environmentalists.

The Carmichael coal mine is a thermal coal mine located in the Australian region of Queensland, which has been in development for years. The mine has been a source of considerable controversy, with many environmentalists objecting to it, citing various ecology-related concerns. In 2019, Adani won three major legal battles against the anti-coal activists, essentially receiving a go-ahead from the Australian judiciary. However, the activists have changed their tactics and are now trying to drive away any potential partners, thus halting the project.

