Global Financial Task Force Urges Members To Target Banking Ties With Iran, N. Korea

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 12:30 AM

Global Financial Task Force Urges Members to Target Banking Ties With Iran, N. Korea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Multinational financial penalties were re-imposed on Iran and re-affirmed for North Korea to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, the 37-nation Financial Action Task Force announced in a press release on Friday.

"Given Iran's failure to enact the Palermo and Terrorist Financing Conventions in line with the FATF Standards, the FATF fully lifts the suspension of counter-measures and calls on its members... to apply effective counter-measures," the release said.

Palermo refers to the 2000 UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime.

Thursday's action adds Iran to the so called "black list," with FATF members urged apply counter-measures to protect the international financial system from money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing risks, the release said.

Member nations are advised to give "special attention to business relationships and transactions" with black listed countries, as well as financial institutions and others acting on their behalf, according to the release.

Iran was taken off the list after submitting an action plan to meet the Palermo standards in 2016, but the deadline expired in January 2018, the release said.

The FATF also reaffirmed a 2011 decision to add North Korea to the black list.

FATF partners 37 nations, including the United States and Russia, plus two regional organizations, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Commission, according to the organization's website. FATF recommendations are non-binding.

