Global Flight Cargo Demand Soared by 9% in October - International Air Transport Body

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Global demand for cargos flown by air soared by more than 9 percent in October compared with the same month last year, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Geneva said.

"Global demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs), was up 9.4% compared to October 2019 (10.4% for international operations)," IATA said in a press release on Wednesday. "Capacity constraints have eased slightly but remain 7.2% below pre-COVID-19 levels (in October 2019)."

IATA explained that the data for global air cargo markets showed that demand continued to be well above pre-crisis levels and that the capacity constraints had eased slightly, the release said.

"Economic conditions continue to support air cargo growth but are slightly weaker than in the previous months. ... Supply chain disruptions and the resulting delivery delays have led to long supplier delivery times. This typically results in manufacturers using air transport, which is quicker, to recover time lost," the release added.

The global Supplier Delivery Time Purchasing Managers Index reached an all-time low of 34.8 in October and values below 50 are favorable for air cargo, according to the release.