UrduPoint.com

Global Flight Cargo Demand Soared By 9% In October - International Air Transport Body

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:21 AM

Global Flight Cargo Demand Soared by 9% in October - International Air Transport Body

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Global demand for cargos flown by air soared by more than 9 percent in October compared with the same month last year, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Geneva said.

"Global demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs), was up 9.4% compared to October 2019 (10.4% for international operations)," IATA said in a press release on Wednesday. "Capacity constraints have eased slightly but remain 7.2% below pre-COVID-19 levels (in October 2019)."

IATA explained that the data for global air cargo markets showed that demand continued to be well above pre-crisis levels and that the capacity constraints had eased slightly, the release said.

"Economic conditions continue to support air cargo growth but are slightly weaker than in the previous months. ... Supply chain disruptions and the resulting delivery delays have led to long supplier delivery times. This typically results in manufacturers using air transport, which is quicker, to recover time lost," the release added.

The global Supplier Delivery Time Purchasing Managers Index reached an all-time low of 34.8 in October and values below 50 are favorable for air cargo, according to the release.

Related Topics

Geneva Same October 2019 Market

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.