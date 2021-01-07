Global Food Prices Reached 3-Year High in 2020 - UN Food Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FOA) on Thursday noted that food prices across the globe reached the three-year record in 2020.

To monitor the situation, the FOA maintains the Food Price Index (FFPI), a measure of monthly food price changes, which consists of five commodity group price indices: meat, dairy, cereals, vegetable oils and sugar.

"For 2020 as a whole, the FFPI averaged a three-year high of 97.9 points, 2.9 points (3.1 percent) higher than in 2019, but still well below its peak of 131.9 points registered in 2011," the FOA said in a statement.

According to the FOA data, the prices for cereal, vegetable oils and sugar went up in comparison to 2019 by 6.6, 19.1, and 1.1 percent, respectively, while those for meat and dairy went down by 4.5 and 1 percent, respectively.