Global Food Prices Rise In June For 1st Time This Year Amid Pandemic - UN Agency

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) World food commodity prices climbed for the first time in June since the beginning of the year, recovering from a sharp drop in May prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in a press release on Thursday.

"In June, global food commodity prices rose for the first time since the beginning of the year driven by a rebound in vegetable oils, sugar and dairy quotations. However, in the cereals and meat markets, most prices remained under downward pressure amid market uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement read.

According to the UN agency, the food price index in June amounted to 93.2 points, which is 2.2 points, or 2.4 percent, higher than May's revised indicator.

The price index for dairy products in June averaged 98.2 points, which is 3.8 points (4 percent) higher than in the previous month, "marking the first increase after four months of successive declines."

The vegetable oil price index for the reporting month grew by 8.8 points, or 11.3 percent, to 86.6 points.

"The rebound mainly reflects a sharp rise in palm oil prices due to recovering global import demand, following the easing of COVID-19 related lockdowns in a number of countries, and concerns over possible production setbacks amid prolonged migrant labour shortages.

Price quotations of soy, sunflower and rapeseed oils also went up," the FAO noted.

The sugar price index rose to 75 points, which is 7.2 points (10.6 percent) higher than in May. The price index for meat products amounted to 95.2 points - 0.6 percent lower from the month before.

"Bovine meat and poultry price quotations fell, largely due to increased export availabilities in major producing regions, whereas pig meat prices registered a small increase, mostly in Europe, on expectation of the further easing of COVID-19 market restrictions," the press release said.

At the same time, the organization revised and expanded the base period for price coverage starting this month.

The COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in early spring. To date, more than 10.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 516,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

