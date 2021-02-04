UrduPoint.com
Global Food Prices Saw Record-High Monthly Rise In January Since 2014 - UN Food Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 09:55 PM

Food prices across the world have been rising for the eighth consecutive month and reached the highest level since 2014 in January, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Food prices across the world have been rising for the eighth consecutive month and reached the highest level since 2014 in January, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Thursday.

"FAO's Food price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of commonly-traded food commodities and was released today, averaged 113.3 points in January, marking a 4.

3 percent increase from December 2020 and reaching its highest level since July 2014," the FOA said in a statement.

At the same time, the UN food agency predicted sharp drops in world cereal stocks in 2021. According to the FAO estimates, global cereal stocks are forecast to decline by 2.2 percent to 801 million tonnes the five-year record low. This, in turn, would bring the world stocks-to-use ratio of cereals down to 28.3 percent, a seven-year low.

