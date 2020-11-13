Global Fund for Equitable Access to COVID-19 Vaccines Surpasses $2Bln - Gavi

Over $2 billion has been raised via the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) facility toward securing access to coronavirus vaccines for low- and middle- income countries, the Gavi vaccine alliance said in a press release on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Over $2 billion has been raised via the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) facility toward securing access to coronavirus vaccines for low- and middle- income countries, the Gavi vaccine alliance said in a press release on Friday.

The latest contribution in the cumulative amount of $360 million came from the European Commission, France, Spain, South Korea and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"This means that over US$ 2 billion has been raised for the Gavi COVAX AMC so far, thanks to contributions from other sovereign donors, the private sector, and philanthropic sources. This funding will allow COVAX AMC to reserve and access 1 billion doses for AMC-eligible economies," the press release read.

Gavi said that another $5 billion will be required to be raised during the next year to procure enough doses as in demand.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support received so far.

This vital funding not only helps us ensure lower-income economies aren't left at the back of the queue when safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines become available, it will also play a vital role in ending the acute phase of this pandemic worldwide," Gavi CEO Seth Berkley was quoted as saying.

According to the press release, there are 92 low- and middle- income countries participating in the COVAX facility who will be financially aided to afford vaccines, while 94 higher-income participants will pay for themselves.

COVAX is a component of the global ACT Accelerator facility whose aim is to bring together and make equitably accessible all global developments in the diagnostics, treatment and vaccines against COVID-19. The COVAX facility is responsible for the vaccines.

COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.