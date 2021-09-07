UrduPoint.com

Global Fund To Fight AIDS Donates Almost $36Mln To Mitigate COVID-19 Effects In Ukraine

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has provided Ukraine with nearly $36 million in financial aid to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the spread of other diseases, the health ministry said on Tuesday

"Ukraine received $35.8 million as a nonrefundable financial aid from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which is one of the largest strategic partners of Ukraine. The funds will cover the pressing needs of Ukraine, related to COVID-19 and its impact on the spread of socially dangerous diseases," a statement read.

Primarily, the funding will be directed to fighting COVID-19, HIV and tuberculosis, the ministry explained.

The aid will also be used to purchase personal protective equipment, organize HIV and tuberculosis prevention activities, and strengthen the main elements of the health care system, such as national laboratories, supply chains and others.

In addition, the global fund is undertaking a $135 million program on reducing the TB/HIV burden in Ukraine between 2021 and 2023, according to the ministry. Prior to that, in 2020, Ukraine received $10.8 million from the fund to bolster efforts in fighting HIV and tuberculosis during the pandemic.

