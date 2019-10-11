Global Fund Welcomes Unprecedented $14Bln Pledges From Donors to Fight Epidemics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Governments and private charities pledged a record $14 billion to fight epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria at a conference in Lyon, France, the Global Fund announced in a press release.

"Donors at the Global Fund's Sixth Replenishment Conference pledged US$14.

02 billion for the next three years - the largest amount ever raised for a multilateral health organization, and the largest amount by the Global Fund," the release said on Thursday.

The funds will help save 16 million lives with the goal of ending the AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria epidemics by 2030, the release added.

Created in 2002, the Global Fund is a partnership between governments, civil society, the private sector and people affected by three of history's deadliest diseases.

Each year, the Global Fund invests $4 billion to support programs run by local experts and communities.