Global GDP Losses Could Reach $5.3 Trillion if Populations Remain Unvaccinated - IMF Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) A protracted pandemic could cost the global economy some $5.3 trillion over the next five years if the gap in access to vaccines and health care remains unequal across the globe, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

"In addition to vaccines, we must also close a $20 billion gap in grant financing for testing, tracing, and therapeutics. If we don't, large parts of the world will remain unvaccinated, and the human tragedy will continue. That would hold the recovery back. We could see global GDP losses rise to $5.3 trillion over the next five years," she said in a statement.