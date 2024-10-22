Global Health Exhibition 2024 kicks off with SAR50 billion investments

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The seventh edition of the Global Health Exhibition commenced under the slogan "Invest in Health" at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre in Malham, north of Riyadh. The event was held under the auspices of the Ministry of Health, supported by the Health Sector Transformation Program, and organized by Tahaluf, a joint venture between Informa PLC, the Saudi Arabian Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones (SAFCSP), and the Event Investment Fund (EIF) from October 21 to 23.

At the opening ceremony, Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel delivered a speech in which he highlighted the significance of health transformation in the sector. He stated, "Our goal is for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to serve as a hub for addressing the current and future major global challenges by establishing a unified government approach under Vision 2030, in accordance with the principle of health in all policies. This will be achieved by fostering the development of procedures that support investment in innovation, constructing a health system that leverages the power of digital solutions and artificial intelligence, developing a local health workforce, and attracting the best talents from around the world.

These are the motivations that drive us to advance our health transformation with practical steps and concrete actions."

He added, "Today, we are proud that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's food products as being free of trans fats, placing the Kingdom at the forefront among countries receiving this recognition. The WHO also announced that the Kingdom, represented by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), is the first country in the region to achieve the fourth maturity level in the regulation of medicines and vaccines, which is the highest level in the organization's classification."

Al-Jalajel also mentioned the expansion of Saudi board Programs to 170 health programs, which have now been adopted by 3,000 international practitioners.

He highlighted investment opportunities in the health sector, stating, "Investment opportunities are growing, especially since the Kingdom has the highest regional investments in healthcare. The largest Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the Saudi market this year was for Fakeeh Care Group, following the IPO of Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group (HMG), which was among the largest at that time. This makes the health sector the fastest-growing in the Saudi market."