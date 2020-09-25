UrduPoint.com
Global Health Summit 2021 In Italy To Give Opportunity For Renewed Int'l Cohesion - Conte

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 10:08 PM

Global Health Summit 2021 in Italy to Give Opportunity for Renewed Int'l Cohesion - Conte

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The Global Health Summit that will be held the next year in Italy within the framework of the country's presidency of the G20 is going to give a boost to multilateral solidarity, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said during the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday.

"Last week's announcement by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen of a Global Health Summit to be held in Italy in 2021, precisely during Italy's G20 presidency, is a testament to our determined commitment to deliver.

It will be a time for coordination, but also a tangible demonstration of a renewed multilateral cohesion based on the pursuit of a collective well-being," Conte said.

Conte expressed hope that the Italian presidency will present an "opportunity for a collective renewal, a time to solidify that sense of community that every nation nourished in the darkest hours of the pandemic."

After von der Leyen announced the summit last week, the Italian cities of Milan and Bergamo, located in the northern Lombardy region, said they were ready to host the high-profile international event.

