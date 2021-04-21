Global Healthcare System on Threshold of Revolution, Russia Cannot Stay Away - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The global healthcare system is on the threshold of a genuine revolution, and Russia should not stay away, but should harness next-generation technologies, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The global healthcare system is on the verge of a real revolution, and we cannot miss it.

The epidemic across the world has strongly accelerated the introduction of telemedicine, artificial intelligence, new approaches to diagnostics, surgery, rehabilitation and production of medicines," Putin said in his annual address to the parliament.

"And our task is to put such technologies at the service of the citizens of our country, it is on the new technological base that we need to build the entire healthcare system," he added.