UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Healthcare System On Threshold Of Revolution, Russia Cannot Stay Away - Putin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:50 PM

Global Healthcare System on Threshold of Revolution, Russia Cannot Stay Away - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The global healthcare system is on the threshold of a genuine revolution, and Russia should not stay away, but should harness next-generation technologies, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The global healthcare system is on the verge of a real revolution, and we cannot miss it.

The epidemic across the world has strongly accelerated the introduction of telemedicine, artificial intelligence, new approaches to diagnostics, surgery, rehabilitation and production of medicines," Putin said in his annual address to the parliament.

"And our task is to put such technologies at the service of the citizens of our country, it is on the new technological base that we need to build the entire healthcare system," he added.

Related Topics

World Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

First T20I match: Zimbabwe wins the toss, decides ..

38 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate UK&#039;s Queen Elizabeth ..

1 hour ago

ADP Commander-in-Chief, Chile&#039;s Ambassador di ..

1 hour ago

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor determined to get gol ..

2 hours ago

First blockchain-enabled precious metals refinery ..

2 hours ago

Ataya’s online shopping destination showcases ta ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.