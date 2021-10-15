Global Hydrogen Production Growing 3-4% Annually - Novak

The production of hydrogen in the world is growing by 3-4% per year, taking into account hydrogen nitride, 116 million tonnes a year are produced and consumed today, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said

"In general, the production of hydrogen in the world is growing by about 3-4% per year.

At present, taking into account ammonia, 116 million tonnes are produced and consumed in the world," Novak said at a strategic session on the development of hydrogen energy in Russia.

The world market for energetic hydrogen does not yet exist; experts argue about its potential volumes. Today, hydrogen is used in chemical industry, oil refining, as well as in the production of fertilizers.