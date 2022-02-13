Global Insurers Stop Insuring Aircraft Flying Over Ukraine - Ukrainian Air Carrier

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) International insurance companies have notified Ukrainian air carriers of the termination of aircraft insurance when flying over the country due to the risk of hostilities, prompting lessors to demand that Ukrainian airlines return all aircraft to the European Union, Ukrainian SkyUp airline announced on Sunday.

"On February 12, 2022, the world's largest insurance companies informed Ukrainian air carriers that they will stop insuring aircraft for flights in Ukrainian airspace within 48 hours. This decision is associated with increased risks of the outbreak of hostilities. Accordingly, the owners of aircraft, lessors, demand the urgent return of aircraft to the EU," the company said.

Given the circumstances, SkyUp temporarily stopped selling tickets for flights from February 14 to February 16.