Open Menu

Global Islamic Scholars To Convene For Second 'Building Bridges' Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Global Islamic scholars to convene for second 'Building Bridges' conference

MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The second edition of the Building Bridges Between Islamic Schools of Thought conference is set to commence on Wednesday under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Organized by the Muslim World League (MWL), the international gathering will bring together senior Muftis and scholars from diverse Islamic schools of thought, representing over 90 countries.

This year’s conference, themed Towards an Effective Islamic Coalition, aims to move beyond conventional dialogue and develop actionable strategies to enhance Islamic unity.

Discussions will focus on promoting moderation, countering sectarian rhetoric, and addressing shared challenges confronting the Muslim world.

The conference seeks to foster collaboration among scholars to implement practical initiatives that strengthen cohesion within the global Muslim community.

On behalf of the participating scholars, the Muslim World League expressed deep appreciation to King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their unwavering commitment to serving islam and reinforcing Muslim solidarity.

The high-profile event underscores Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to promote inter-Islamic harmony and establish a unified vision for addressing contemporary issues facing the Muslim Ummah.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Jud ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority

25 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan we ..

Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers

25 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

40 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar b ..

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

41 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emer ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo

2 hours ago
 European Commission proposes to extend gas storage ..

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027

4 hours ago
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Heal ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

4 hours ago
 Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its globa ..

Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model

4 hours ago
 Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wood ..

Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wooden structure

4 hours ago
 Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded ..

Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars

4 hours ago
 UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% ..

UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World