Global Islamic Scholars To Convene For Second 'Building Bridges' Conference
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 01:20 AM
MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The second edition of the Building Bridges Between Islamic Schools of Thought conference is set to commence on Wednesday under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Organized by the Muslim World League (MWL), the international gathering will bring together senior Muftis and scholars from diverse Islamic schools of thought, representing over 90 countries.
This year’s conference, themed Towards an Effective Islamic Coalition, aims to move beyond conventional dialogue and develop actionable strategies to enhance Islamic unity.
Discussions will focus on promoting moderation, countering sectarian rhetoric, and addressing shared challenges confronting the Muslim world.
The conference seeks to foster collaboration among scholars to implement practical initiatives that strengthen cohesion within the global Muslim community.
On behalf of the participating scholars, the Muslim World League expressed deep appreciation to King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their unwavering commitment to serving islam and reinforcing Muslim solidarity.
The high-profile event underscores Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to promote inter-Islamic harmony and establish a unified vision for addressing contemporary issues facing the Muslim Ummah.
