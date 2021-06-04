UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Journalism Community Criticizes Myanmar For Jailing Two Reporters On Bogus Charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 10:12 PM

Global Journalism Community Criticizes Myanmar for Jailing Two Reporters on Bogus Charges

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday accused the Myanmar military of jailing two journalists on trumped-up charges and demanded their release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday accused the Myanmar military of jailing two journalists on trumped-up charges and demanded their release.

Aung Kyaw, a reporter from the Democratic Voice of Burma, and Ko Zaw Zaw, a freelance reporter with Mizzima News, were sentenced to two years in prison under a newly revised colonial-era law that criminalizes the spread of "misinformation" that could "abet mutiny.

"

"Sentencing journalists to jail because of a claim they are spreading false news is a gratuitous condemnation of free speech and free media," the federation said.

The IFJ urged Myanmar's military, which overthrew the elected government in February, to release all detained journalists and reform the penal code that had stripped journalists of their rights. It estimated that at least 87 journalists had been arrested, 45 detained and 46 prosecuted since February 1.

Related Topics

Condemnation Burma Jail Myanmar February Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Study reveals less aviation during global lockdown ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Paris to Request Consular to Te ..

3 minutes ago

Shibli hopes to get fiscal budget passed with thum ..

3 minutes ago

Industrial zone to usher socio-economic uplift in ..

3 minutes ago

PHA to make Miyawaki Jungles at five parks

10 minutes ago

KPK, Punjab Labour ministers inaugurate mobile App ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.