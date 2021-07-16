Global Journalism Community Criticizes Myanmar for Rearresting Journalist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday denounced the Myanmar military for rearresting a journalist, Aung Mya Than, after he reported a bombing in his hometown.

Than, who was released from detention along with the other 13 journalists on June 30, was rearrested on July 10 under Section 505(a) of the penal code that outlaws all attempts to "hinder, disturb, damage the motivation, discipline, health and conduct of the military personnel and government employees."

"The military junta in Myanmar is putting extreme pressure on the media to stay quiet .

.. The IFJ urges the military to release Aung Mya Than and assure the safety of all journalists. Quality journalism like that of Aung Mya Than is an essential tool for spreading information and shining a light on the darkness that is Myanmar's civil war," the statement said.

Since the February coup, 89 domestic and international reporters have been arrested in the southeast Asian country, and 37 still remain in detention, the journalistic association noted.