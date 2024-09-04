Global Labour Income Share Falls, Inequality Increases: ILO
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 08:19 PM
The global trend for shrinking pay packets in heavily industrialized economies could be driven – at least temporarily - by tech innovations in the workplace such as automation and AI, the UN International Labour Organization, ILO, said Wednesday
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The global trend for shrinking pay packets in heavily industrialized economies could be driven – at least temporarily - by tech innovations in the workplace such as automation and AI, the UN International Labour Organization, ILO, said Wednesday.
“Global labour income share, which is the proportion of total global income that goes to workers, is shrinking,” Celeste Drake, Deputy Director-General, sais in a statement in Geneva.
“This means that even as workers contribute to a growing global economy, they’re taking home a smaller share of that growth. This needs to be changed, because it’s increasing inequality, which will have a disproportionate effect on working people”.
In a scheduled update on world employment, the ILO cited data from 36 countries indicating that total income declined globally by 0.6 percentage points between 2019 and 2022 “and has since remained flat”.
This apparently modest decline in income represents an annual shortfall in income of some $2.4 trillion, which is in line with the longer-term decline of 1.6 per cent between 2004 and 2024.
Nearly 40 per cent of this decline happened during the three years of the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2022, the ILO said, before pointing to further data which showed that while production output has increased over the last two decades, income has not kept up.
From 2004 to 2024, workers’ output per hour increased globally by 58 percent, said Steven Kapsos, Head of the Data Production and Analysis Unit at the UN agency.
“That’s a very positive trend, that’s a big output,” he said, but over the same period, income increased by only 53 per cent. “So, there’s a wedge of five percentage points between how much productivity grew over that period and how much labour income grew over that period - and that’s leading to this decline in the labour income share.
”
In light of these findings, the ILO’s latest World Employment and Social Outlook report maintained that without policy intervention by governments, breakthroughs in generative AI “could exert further downward pressure” on pay packets.
It is crucial that countries strive to reduce such inequalities in line with the internationally agreed Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the ILO’s Kapsos insisted, pointing to the sluggish global economic outlook.
“Over the last two years when we’ve seen inflation rates come down, the labour income has stagnated, so we haven’t seen a recovery… an increase in the share as inflation has come down,” he told rporters in Geneva.
Recommendations from ILO to governments to overcome this trend for rising inequality by 2030 in line with the SDGs include offering universal social
protection to workers and a decent minimum wage. In addition, countries should seek to promote policies in support of freedom of association and recognition of collective bargaining, “so that workers and employers can negotiate how to share those productivity gains”, insisted ILO Deputy Director-General Ms. Drake.
Other key elements in ILO report included the finding that the level of youth not employed around the world has declined only modestly from 21.3 per cent globally in 2015 to 20.4 per cent this year.
Arab States have the highest percentage of young workers unable to find a job - one in three – followed by Africa (almost one in four – a figure that has not changed in two decades), Asia and the Pacific (one in five), Latin America and the Caribbean (nearly one in five), Europe and Central Asia (more than one in six) and Northern America (over one in 10).
Female youth unemployment (nearly one in three) remains more than double men’s (almost one in eight).
Recent Stories
Qul Khawani of Sardar Saleem Haider’s mother-in-law tomorrow
IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcoming matches at Gaddafi Stadium
FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, Forensic Lab to boost border ..
41,995 power pilferers arrested in Punjab this year
IGP disburses Rs. 9.5m among families of 15 police martyrs
First shipment of mpox vaccines due in DRC Thursday: Africa CDC
113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarships
Police granted time to recover citizen
MNA Anjum Aqeel visits educational institutions in ICT, expresses satisfaction a ..
Pak ambassador to Germany asserts continued support for Kashmiri rights
Karachi admin to take steps to prevent sale of smuggled, illegal cigarettes
‘Gas prices to remain stable this winter’
More Stories From World
-
First shipment of mpox vaccines due in DRC Thursday: Africa CDC5 minutes ago
-
Pak ambassador to Germany asserts continued support for Kashmiri rights2 minutes ago
-
Deadly strike hits Ukraine's Lviv as Zelensky confirms reshuffle2 hours ago
-
Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian demo in Denmark3 hours ago
-
Government reshuffled because 'we need new energy': Zelensky3 hours ago
-
Grenfell inferno 'culmination of decades of failure': UK inquiry3 hours ago
-
Ex-VW boss tells trial 'dieselgate' charges are 'implausible'3 hours ago
-
Serbia deputy PM meets Putin days after fighter jet deal with France4 hours ago
-
Deadly strike hits Ukraine's Lviv as Moscow advances in east4 hours ago
-
Xi hosts two dozen African leaders at China's biggest summit in years4 hours ago
-
England pick seamer Hull for 3rd Test against Sri Lanka4 hours ago
-
Paralympic legends Masters and Storey light up Games4 hours ago