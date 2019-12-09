Global Lawyers Forum kicks off in south China

(@imziishan)

GUANGZHOU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Global Lawyers Forum opened Monday in Guangzhou, the capital city of southern China's Guangdong Province, gathering some 800 representatives in the legal profession from 57 countries.

"The meeting is a platform built by Chinese lawyers to promote international exchanges and pragmatic cooperation for common development, and represents their practical action in playing their role as lawyers in advancing the reform of the global system for governance," Justice Minister Fu Zhenghua said at the opening ceremony.

He added that the forum was also an opportunity for China to draw on global experience in developing the rule of law.

Hosted by the All China Lawyers Association under the auspices of China's Ministry of Justice, the forum drew foreign participants including heads of international lawyer associations and dozens of national associations.

Topics under discussion cover legal services for the Belt and Road Initiative, technological advancement and legal services, cross-border investment, merger and acquisition, international trade and business compliance, international commercial dispute resolution, pro bono legal services and lawyers' social responsibilities.

The two-day event is the first of its kind hosted by China.