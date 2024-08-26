Open Menu

Global Leaders Convene In Jinan To Propel Shandong's Economic Growth

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Global leaders convene in Jinan to propel Shandong's economic growth

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Leaders from multinational corporations and prestigious institutions representing over 20 countries and regions convened in Jinan last week, for the 2024 Shandong International Trade and Investment Advisors Roundtable.

The gathering, focused on enhancing Shandong's high-level opening-up and driving high-quality development, provided a platform for participants to offer strategic insights aimed at accelerating the province's economic progress.

Lim Gait Tong, President of the China-ASEAN Business Association, highlighted that ASEAN has been Shandong's largest trading partner for five consecutive years. He suggested that Shandong could capitalize on the favorable policies under the Belt and Road Initiative and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to deepen collaboration with ASEAN in sectors such as infrastructure construction, e-commerce, logistics, and artificial intelligence, according to a report by China Daily.

"Shandong has a large and dynamic economy, offering numerous opportunities for foreign enterprises seeking win-win cooperation," said Victor Cadena, Executive Vice-President of the Mexican Chamber of Commerce in China.

He emphasized Shandong's pivotal role in China's economic and social development and praised the ease of conducting trade with the province. Cadena affirmed the Chamber's commitment to continuing its collaboration with Shandong, aiming for shared prosperity and expanding its business footprint in the region.

In his address, Zhan Jingtao, Vice-President of Siemens China, shared that Siemens has already forged partnerships with Shandong enterprises in areas like digitalization and decarbonization. He cited the Siemens Qingdao Innovation Center's collaboration with the Qingdao West Coast New Area in building a science and technology innovation hub. Zhan further noted that Siemens and Shandong enterprises would work together to pioneer low-carbon, high-quality development for the province.

Si Junjie, Director of the China region for the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar, remarked on the increasing number of Shandong enterprises "going global" and entering middle Eastern markets. "As a special guest, I will do my utmost to provide more support and resources for Shandong enterprises in their overseas expansion and foreign investments," he added.

Related Topics

Technology Business China Road Qatar Qingdao Jinan Progress Chamber Hub Market Commerce From Siemens

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

3 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

3 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

3 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

3 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

3 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

3 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

3 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

3 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

3 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

3 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

3 hours ago

More Stories From World