Open Menu

Global Luxury Electric Vehicle Maker Upbeat On China's High-end NEV Market Potential

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Global luxury electric vehicle maker upbeat on China's high-end NEV market potential

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) -- China's luxury new energy vehicles (NEVs) market remains a blue-ocean market to be tapped as continuous consumption upgrading boosts consumers' preference for more high-end driving experiences, according to a veteran luxury automobile maker.

"Although the luxury NEV market has a comparatively small size, its growth rate is quite encouraging," said Feng Qingfeng, CEO of Lotus Technology Inc. (Lotus Tech).

China is the world's largest NEV market in terms of sales and production. Some 830,000 luxury battery electric vehicles (BEV) were sold in China in 2023, up 60 percent year on year, data from the China Passenger car Association showed.

China is Lotus Tech's largest market across the globe. Feng said the company will concentrate on promoting sales in the country's first-tier and second-tier cities.

By 2025, China might account for about 40 percent of the company's global market, according to him.

The veteran luxury vehicle maker rolled out its first all-electric product in 2019. Lotus Tech has launched two models of BEVs since 2022 and two more such products are planned for launch over the next two years.

The company, which debuted on the Nasdaq on Friday, is on track to become the first traditional luxury automotive brand to achieve a 100-percent electric product portfolio by 2027, according to Feng.

Related Topics

World Technology China Company Vehicles Vehicle Car 2019 Market From

Recent Stories

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

40 minutes ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

4 hours ago
 International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

13 hours ago
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

13 hours ago
 PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of ..

PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people

13 hours ago
 Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building ..

Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan

13 hours ago
 Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA ..

Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad

13 hours ago
 KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointm ..

KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers

13 hours ago
 ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy ..

ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities

13 hours ago

More Stories From World