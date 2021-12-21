UrduPoint.com

Global Marine Industry Expo Set To Open In Hainan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 04:14 PM

Global marine industry expo set to open in Hainan

An international marine industry expo is scheduled to run from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26 in Haikou, the capital city of south China's island province of Hainan, local authorities said on Monday

Covering an area of 25,000 square meters, the expo will focus on products that combine recreational fishing and tourism, with more than 120 exhibitors registered, according to a press conference for the event.

Covering an area of 25,000 square meters, the expo will focus on products that combine recreational fishing and tourism, with more than 120 exhibitors registered, according to a press conference for the event.

Aquatic products, fishing equipment, and marine science and technology will also be presented during the event, it said.

The expo's 12th iteration aims to provide exhibitors with a one-stop professional service platform in terms of relevant policy interpretation, marketing and brand promotion, investment guidance and financial services.



