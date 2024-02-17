Global Measures Against Climate Change Should Be Taken Urgently: Colombian President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Global, not national, measures, are urgently needed in the climate change fight, the president of Colombia said Friday.
“We propose a democratic agreement,” said Gustavo Petro as he emphasized the importance of facing the climate crisis when he arrived in Germany to attend the 60th Munich Security Conference/
“The climate crisis is politically turning into barbarism, fascism and total destruction," said the Colombian leader.
Stating that democratic values have been destroyed due to ongoing wars Petro said: "If we want to continue as we are today, that is, if brute force is measured by bombs dropped from airplanes, this is an indication that humanity is going through a dire situation.
"
He stressed that fossil fuel consumption causes "serious" damage to water and other natural resources.
"There is no other way out. Countries that produce CO2 emissions must now realize the importance of switching to clean energy,” he said.
The Colombian president stated: “Both Africa and South America have great potential for clean energy."
Separately, he held short-term meetings with leaders of the Conference.
Recent Stories
Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar
More Stories From World
-
West mounts pressure on Russia after Navalny's death in jail24 minutes ago
-
China to become global powerhouse in tech, pharma: IMD24 minutes ago
-
Over 100 detained at memorials for Navalny in Russia24 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard54 minutes ago
-
Japan successfully launches new H3 rocket after failure last year1 hour ago
-
Two citizens evacuated from Egypt for medical treatment in Saudi Arabia1 hour ago
-
Extreme E races for electric SUVs 2024 kick off today in Jeddah1 hour ago
-
KSrelief continues to distribute bread in Lebanon1 hour ago
-
UK modelling agency breaks catwalk taboos1 hour ago
-
Australian capital celebrates Chinese New Year1 hour ago
-
U.S. agricultural futures close mixed1 hour ago
-
Across China: Study reveals characteristics of East Asian Homo sapiens 45,000 years ago1 hour ago