Open Menu

Global Measures Against Climate Change Should Be Taken Urgently: Colombian President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Global measures against climate change should be taken urgently: Colombian president

BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Global, not national, measures, are urgently needed in the climate change fight, the president of Colombia said Friday.

“We propose a democratic agreement,” said Gustavo Petro as he emphasized the importance of facing the climate crisis when he arrived in Germany to attend the 60th Munich Security Conference/

“The climate crisis is politically turning into barbarism, fascism and total destruction," said the Colombian leader.

Stating that democratic values have been destroyed due to ongoing wars Petro said: "If we want to continue as we are today, that is, if brute force is measured by bombs dropped from airplanes, this is an indication that humanity is going through a dire situation.

"

He stressed that fossil fuel consumption causes "serious" damage to water and other natural resources.

"There is no other way out. Countries that produce CO2 emissions must now realize the importance of switching to clean energy,” he said.

The Colombian president stated: “Both Africa and South America have great potential for clean energy."

Separately, he held short-term meetings with leaders of the Conference.

Related Topics

Africa Water Germany Munich Colombia From Agreement

Recent Stories

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan d ..

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks r ..

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound

14 hours ago
 QMC plans to conduct building survey

QMC plans to conduct building survey

14 hours ago
 Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash ..

Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina

14 hours ago
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dha ..

Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani

14 hours ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

14 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods ac ..

Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO

14 hours ago
 Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir ..

Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara

14 hours ago
 Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL ..

Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow

14 hours ago
 Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

14 hours ago

More Stories From World