Global Media Coalition Urges US To End Prosecution Of Wikileaks Founder Assange - Letter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 09:15 PM

A group of five major media outlets from around the world released an open letter on Monday calling upon the US government to end its prosecution of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who faces up to 175 years in prison for charges brought against him under the Espionage Act of 1917

The five media outlets - The New York Times, the Guardian, Le Monde, El Pais and Der Spiegel - revealed thousands of confidential US State Department cables in conjunction with Wikileaks in November 2010. The disclosure, known as "Cable gate," exposed corruption, diplomatic scandals and spy affairs on an international scale, according to the letter.

"For Julian Assange, publisher of Wikileaks, the publication of 'Cable gate' and several other related leaks had the most severe consequences," the letter said. "This indictment sets a dangerous precedent, and threatens to undermine America's First Amendment and the freedom of the press.

.. Twelve years after the publication of 'Cable gate', it is time for the U.S. government to end its prosecution of Julian Assange for publishing secrets."

Obtaining and disclosing sensitive information when necessary in the public interest is a core part of journalists' work, and if criminalized, would make discourse and democracy weaker, the letter said.

Assange was apprehended in London in April 2019 on a US arrest warrant, facing extradition and a sentence of up to 175 years in a maximum security prison if convicted. Assange has been held for three and a half years in a high security prison in the UK, typically used for terrorists and members of organized crime groups, the letter said.

In August, Assange appealed the UK's decision to extradite him, sparking a legal dispute that could delay his extradition for months.

