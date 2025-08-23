Global Media Visits Leading Electric Two-wheelers Manufacturer In Wuxi, Jiangsu
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM
WUXI (China) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Aug, 2025) China's leading manufacturer of electric two-wheelers, trikes, e-bikes, scooters and folding bikes is exporting its products to around 100 countries through over 40,000 retail outlets worldwide,
With over 2,000 patents, Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd., owns three CNAS-certified national
laboratories, six R&D centers, and one national-level industrial design center.
A group of international journalists who recently visited the Yadea was briefed by Wang Hao, General Manager of Marketing Department of Overseas business Division.
The journalists participated in media tour to witness Jiangsu's achievements in technological innovation, industrial upgrading and cultural heritage and province's vital role in China's path to modernization.
The media tour themed "New Dynamic Jiangsu: 2025 Global Media Tour" was hosted by Information Office of Jiangsu Provincial People’s Government and organized by Modren Express.
During the tour, journalists from Pakistan, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Netherlands and other countries along with local media persons toured Nanjing, Wuxi, Dongtai, Dafeng and Lianyungang.
Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd., established in 2001, has grown into a leading global provider of short-to medium-distance mobility solutions over two
decades. The company specializes in R&D, production, and sales of electric two-wheelers, trikes, e-bikes, scooters, folding bikes, graphene lead-acid batteries, and sodium-ion batteries.
In May 2016, Yadea became the first listed electric vehicle enterprise in China on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Headquartered in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, Yadea operates 10 global R&D and production bases across China (Jiangsu, Tianjin, Zhejiang, Guangdong, Chongqing, Anhui) and overseas locations including Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and Mexico.
The company has achieved breakthroughs in proprietary battery, motor, and electronic control technologies.
Guided by its mission of "A Wonderful Journey for Global Users." Yadea is committed to delivering innovative, sustainable products that enhance convenience, freedom, and environmental friendliness for global users, contributing to a greener future.
In the future, Yadea will expedite the establishment of overseas production facilities and bolster local manufacturing capacities. This will involve driving aggressive channel expansion, optimizing service delivery, and diversifying our product portfolio to meet diverse market needs with precision. Simultaneously, we will intensify our localized operations and strengthen our teams, thereby consolidating Yadea's brand influence and securing a lasting competitive edge in the global arena.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets
UAE Team Emirates-XRG picks up thrilling Deutschland Tour stage victory
TRG brings in over $100 million a year, a crucial boost for country’s fore ..
43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorro ..
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Life and Hope 2’ convoy to sup ..
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa
Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai
More Stories From World
-
Global media visits leading electric two-wheelers manufacturer in Wuxi, Jiangsu2 hours ago
-
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list3 hours ago
-
Pakistan urges UNSC to address Congo conflict's root cause, 'illegal exploitation' of its natural re ..6 hours ago
-
Famine officially confirmed in Gaza, with UN chief calling it 'failure of humanity'20 hours ago
-
Leaders of over 20 countries, 10 intl organizations to attend SCO Tianjin Summit1 day ago
-
Kashmir dispute resolution inevitable for South Asia peace: Qasim Noon1 day ago
-
Syria's progress towards political transition offers 'ray of hope' for peace, stability: Pakistan1 day ago
-
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of international law’1 day ago
-
At UN, Pakistan pushes for efforts to promote national reconciliation in divided Libya1 day ago
-
UN says relief being provided to flood-hit Pakistani people, in coordination with national authoriti ..2 days ago
-
UN chief warns of ‘massive’ death, destruction in Israeli attacks in Gaza City, calls for ceasef ..2 days ago
-
Uzbekistan’s business climate strengthens as entrepreneurs report rising demand, employment, growt ..2 days ago