Global Media Watchdog IFJ Calls Out Ukraine for Tightening State Control of Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The International Federation of Journalists called on Ukraine on Thursday to revise a new law that grants the state-appointed broadcasting authority sweeping controls over all types of national media.

"We are extremely concerned about the authoritarian drift of the Ukrainian government towards the media and journalists," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said in a statement.

The signing of the law "On Media" by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in December had a chilling effect on freedom of expression, Bellanger said. Instead of liberalizing media in line with the EU directive, it increased government control of information by allowing the regulator to ban content and revoke licenses without a court ruling.

"We are calling on the government to rewrite the law, and open a discussion with journalists' organizations and the media.

There cannot be a democracy without independent journalism," he added.

The call echoes similar warnings by the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) and the Independent Media Trade Union of Ukraine (IMTUU). NUJU said in December that instead of regulating the media sphere, the law effectively established relations of subordination between the authorities and journalists.

The IMTUU said in a statement in early January that the law allowed the monopolization of airwaves with content created exclusively by state-owned media and put media owners in "full political and economic dependence on the personal decisions of the country's president."