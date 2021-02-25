UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Military Spending Hit Record Levels In 2020 Amid Pandemic: Think Tank

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:16 PM

Global military spending hit record levels in 2020 amid pandemic: think tank

Global military spending, driven in part by Chinese naval expansion, reached record levels in 2020 despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing economic contraction, a British think-tank said on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Global military spending, driven in part by Chinese naval expansion, reached record levels in 2020 despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing economic contraction, a British think-tank said on Thursday.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) said military spending reached $1.8 trillion (1.5 trillion Euros) last year -- a 3.9 percent increase in real terms over figures for 2019.

The London-based think-tank said in its annual "Military Balance" publication that expenditure rose "despite the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent contraction in global economic output".

The United States remained the world's largest defence spender in 2020, IISS said, accounting for 40 percent of $738 billion globally.

China, by comparison, accounted for 10.6 percent or $193.3 billion.

Beijing's military spending was the driving force behind growth in Asia's overall defence expenditure, and accounted for 25 percent of the continent's spending in 2020.

Asia's upward trend in military expenditure continued last year albeit at a slightly slower pace than in 2019.

"Several countries adjusted their defence budgets to redirect funds to crisis relief or economic stimulus measures," the IISS said.

"However, others simply reduced or deferred planned spending growth rather than implementing cuts," it added.

The IISS also highlighted Chinese military expansion and the significant growth of its naval fleet, a response driven in part by to Beijing's ambitions in the South China Sea.

Total European defence spending grew by two percent in real terms in 2020, the IISS said.

Europe's NATO members also continued increasing military expenditure, continuing a trend seen every year since 2014 as threat perceptions sharpened following Russia's seizure of Crimea.

However, most NATO members are still far from the objective of devoting two percent of their GDP to defence by 2024.

In 2020 only nine of the alliance's European members met the target.

"The commitment by key players to increase their defence budgets in 2021 and beyond signals an intention to avoid the cuts that followed the 2007-08 financial crisis," the report said referring to European nations like the UK, France, Germany and Italy.

In 2019, the world saw the largest recorded increase in military spending a decade, with 4 percent growth, fuelled by rivalry between major powers and a race for new technologies.

Related Topics

NATO World Russia China France Germany Beijing Alliance Italy United Kingdom United States 2019 2020 From Race Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash chairs 27th AIPU Executive Committee ..

20 minutes ago

NIMR collaborates with ST Engineering to build hyb ..

35 minutes ago

UK Chief Medical Officers Downgrade COVID-19 Threa ..

4 minutes ago

Two dead in Niger election unrest, opposition figu ..

4 minutes ago

UK lowers Covid-19 alert level

4 minutes ago

Afghan nationals to invest in country's real estat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.