Open Menu

Global Mining Surges 52% Since 2000, Causing Massive Deforestation In Rainforests: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Global mining surges 52% since 2000, causing massive deforestation in rainforests: Report

Global mining has surged 52% since 2000, driven by escalating demand for coal, iron, and other minerals, according to a new report released Wednesday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Global mining has surged 52% since 2000, driven by escalating demand for coal, iron, and other minerals, according to a new report released Wednesday.

The World Resources Institute revealed that this increase resulted in a significant loss of tree cover, particularly in tropical rainforests and protected areas.

In 2001-2020, mining led to the loss of nearly 1.4 million hectares (about 3.5 million acres) of trees, an area comparable to Montenegro, releasing 36 million metric tons (about 39.7 million tons) of annual carbon dioxide equivalent into the atmosphere, akin to Finland's total 2022 emissions.

The study highlighted that "while mining's role in global tree cover loss is smaller compared to forestry and wildfires, its impacts can be significant regionally."

Of total losses, 450,000 hectares occurred in tropical Primary rainforests, which are vital for biodiversity and climate regulation.

Notably, 89% of the world’s mining-induced deforestation took place in 11 countries: Indonesia, Brazil, Russia, the US, Canada, Peru, Ghana, Suriname, Myanmar, Australia, and Guyana.

The report further noted that "artisanal and small-scale mining" (ASM) poses a unique challenge, as it is often informal and can have extensive environmental impacts, especially in regions like the Amazon Rainforest in South America and Ghana in West Africa.

Mining disproportionately affects Indigenous and local communities, with over 260,000 hectares of forest loss linked to activities on their lands.

The report also emphasized that "most local communities lack secure rights to the resources beneath their lands" and are frequently excluded from decision-making processes regarding mining licenses.

Related Topics

Africa World Australia Russia Canada Indonesia Brazil Myanmar Peru Suriname Finland Ghana Guyana From Million

Recent Stories

16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered

16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered

4 minutes ago
 CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of L ..

CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc

4 minutes ago
 Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation b ..

Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation between federal, provincial gov ..

4 minutes ago
 IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI f ..

IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI focal person case

4 minutes ago
 CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets ro ..

CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience

6 minutes ago
 PA body on local government, elections holds intro ..

PA body on local government, elections holds introductory meeting

4 minutes ago
Law fraternity across the country welcomes Justice ..

Law fraternity across the country welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP

4 minutes ago
 Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half poin ..

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half point

6 minutes ago
 AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris  ..

AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris  to expose Indian brutalities i ..

8 minutes ago
 Leading Hamas official in Russia for talks on Gaza ..

Leading Hamas official in Russia for talks on Gaza war: official tells AFP

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthca ..

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announc ..

8 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP A ..

Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World