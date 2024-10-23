Global mining surges 52% since 2000, causing massive deforestation in rainforests: Report

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Global mining has surged 52% since 2000, driven by escalating demand for coal, iron, and other minerals, according to a new report released Wednesday.

The World Resources Institute revealed that this increase resulted in a significant loss of tree cover, particularly in tropical rainforests and protected areas.

In 2001-2020, mining led to the loss of nearly 1.4 million hectares (about 3.5 million acres) of trees, an area comparable to Montenegro, releasing 36 million metric tons (about 39.7 million tons) of annual carbon dioxide equivalent into the atmosphere, akin to Finland's total 2022 emissions.

The study highlighted that "while mining's role in global tree cover loss is smaller compared to forestry and wildfires, its impacts can be significant regionally."

Of total losses, 450,000 hectares occurred in tropical Primary rainforests, which are vital for biodiversity and climate regulation.

Notably, 89% of the world’s mining-induced deforestation took place in 11 countries: Indonesia, Brazil, Russia, the US, Canada, Peru, Ghana, Suriname, Myanmar, Australia, and Guyana.

The report further noted that "artisanal and small-scale mining" (ASM) poses a unique challenge, as it is often informal and can have extensive environmental impacts, especially in regions like the Amazon Rainforest in South America and Ghana in West Africa.

Mining disproportionately affects Indigenous and local communities, with over 260,000 hectares of forest loss linked to activities on their lands.

The report also emphasized that "most local communities lack secure rights to the resources beneath their lands" and are frequently excluded from decision-making processes regarding mining licenses.