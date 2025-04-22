Global Mourning As Pope Francis Dies Aged 88
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Pope Francis died of a stroke, the Vatican said on Monday, amid widespread mourning for the 88-year-old reformer who inspired devotion but riled traditionalists during 12 years leading the Catholic Church.
The Argentine died on Monday morning at the Santa Marta residence where he lived, almost a month after leaving hospital following a five-week stay battling double pneumonia.
One day after he greeted Easter crowds in St Peter's Square in the Vatican, mourners gathered in the same place, many in tears, to mark his passing.
"He's actually returned to the Lord -- and godspeed," Italian Cesarina Cireddu told AFP at the Vatican.
World leaders from Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin paid tribute to the pope's moral and spiritual leadership, and prayers were held around the world.
"We are orphaned," said street sweeper Javier Languenari, 53, in the pope's home city of Buenos Aires, as Argentina declared a week of national mourning.
According to the death certificate released by the Vatican, Francis died of a stroke, causing a coma and "irreversible" heart failure.
It also revealed he had Type 2 diabetes, which was not previously known.
Francis had been convalescing in the Santa Marta residence, where he had lived since his election in March 2013.
"Dearest brothers and sisters, it is with deep sorrow that I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell.
"This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father.
His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church."
His body was set to be laid in a single coffin of wood and zinc in the Santa Marta chapel on Monday evening, before being transferred likely on Wednesday to St Peter's Basilica to lie in state.
The funeral must take place between four and six days after the death, before Francis is buried in the basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.
In the meantime, the day-to-day running of the tiny Vatican City state will be handled by Farrell, who holds the job as Camerlengo, a senior cardinal.
But thoughts are already turning to who will succeed him as leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, with a conclave of cardinals set to be called within three weeks.
- Bells toll -
At the Vatican on Monday, a hush seemed to descend on the normally boisterous St Peter's Square as the death knell rang out for the passing of Francis.
Caroline Wahl, visiting with her family from Germany, said the pope had looked "weak" when they saw him on Easter Sunday, adding that thinking about him now gave her "goosebumps".
The bells at Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris in France rang out 88 times -- one for each year of the pope's life -- as well as in Mosul, in Iraq, where the pope visited in 2021.
For Marlon Delgado in the Philippine capital Manila, "a feeling of sadness overwhelmed me", he told AFP.
