Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 09:41 PM

Global Multilateralism to Remain After COVID-19 Passes - Argentina's Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The degree of global multilateralism observed during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is likely to remain once the pandemic has passed, which will facilitate the expansion of globalization, Argentina's Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Ernesto Lagorio said on Thursday at said at a Valdai Discussion Club event.

"After COVID-19, multilateralism will remain ... I believe that COVID-19 will expand globalization, but in different areas, new areas, in cyberspace among others," the ambassador commented.

However, the international community has to choose whether it wants to take the path of multilateralism or militarism, Lagorio said.

"We are now faced with the challenge of whether globalization will be with multilateralism or militarism.

What kind of globalization we will have in the future," the ambassador stated.

The lessons of the current epidemiological crisis should prompt countries to strengthen global multilateralism, Lagorio stated. At the same time, the ambassador also called for an end to belligerent diplomacy.

"We must put an end to the belligerent nature of diplomacy, to the militarism of diplomacy," the diplomat said.

International organizations, such as the United Nations, have made efforts to orchestrate a global response to the ongoing health crisis. In March, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched a $2 billion Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19 to ensure that all countries in the world have the required access to test kits and medical equipment.

