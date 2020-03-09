UrduPoint.com
Global Nuclear Watchdog Asked For Help In Battling Coronavirus - Grossi

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:50 PM

The IAEA global nuclear watchdog has been asked by around 15 member states for help in testing suspected coronavirus patients, its chief told reporters on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The IAEA global nuclear watchdog has been asked by around 15 member states for help in testing suspected coronavirus patients, its chief told reporters on Monday.

Rafael Grossi said earlier that scientists in concerned countries would be offered training in a nuclear-derived technique that allows the detection of the virus accurately within hours.

"What I can tell you that they [countries] are in Africa, in Latin America and also in Asia. It is around 15 by now .

.. It is for detection kits, basically, and training," he told reporters at a press conference.

He said the organization had testing kits in stock and would have more donated soon. They will be made available to affected countries within days or weeks.

In Iran, Grossi said, IAEA inspectors are continuing their work "without any problem" despite it being one of the world's most hard-hit countries. It confirmed 7,161 infection cases and 237 deaths earlier in the day.

