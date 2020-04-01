Global Nuclear Watchdog to Send Test Kits to 40 Countries Battling Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday that it was about to ship the first batch of nuclear-derived equipment worth $4.4 million to over 40 countries to allow them to rapidly test people for COVID-19.

"Dozens of laboratories in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean will receive diagnostic machines and kits, reagents and laboratory consumables to speed up national testing, which is crucial in containing the outbreak," the agency said in a press release.

More deliveries of the testing equipment and protective gear for laboratory personnel are expected in the coming weeks. IAEA, which is part of the UN crisis management team on COVID-19, is using its reserves and donations to pay for the equipment.