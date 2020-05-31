UrduPoint.com
Global Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Passes 6Mln - Johns Hopkins University

Global Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Passes 6Mln - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 6 million, according to data provided by the Johns Hopkins University, which analyzes the information of Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease has exceeded 367,000, and more than 2.5 million COVID-19 patients have recovered since the pandemic.

The United States remains the worst-hit country with the highest number of those infected ” 1,760,740 ” and the highest COVID-19 death toll ” 103,472. It is now followed by Brazil that has recorded more than 465,000 infections since the outbreak.

