Global Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 26 Million - Johns Hopkins University

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 26 million, Johns Hopkins University says.

The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 26,031,410 as of 04:50 GMT on Thursday.

More than 863,000 people have died of the disease, the university added.

 The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, Brazil and India.

