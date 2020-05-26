UrduPoint.com
Global Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Tops 5.5Mln - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide has surpassed 5.5 million, according to data of the Johns Hopkins University, which analyzes information of Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 09:00 GMT, there were 5,508,904 COVID-19 cases confirmed globally, and the death toll stood at 346,508. The number of recovered people stood at 2,234,510.

