Global Number Of Coronavirus Cases Surpasses 3.8Mln - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

Global Number of Coronavirus Cases Surpasses 3.8Mln - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease worldwide has surpassed 3.8 million, while the death toll has exceeded 267,000, according to the latest data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

By 19:50 GMT there were 3,815,561 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. The global death toll from COVID-19 stood at 267,469. The number of recoveries was 1,266,479.

The United States remains the worst hit the country with the highest number of cases ” 1,245,622 ” and the highest COVID-19 death toll ” 75,054.

