Global Number Of Coronavirus Cases Tops 25 Million - Johns Hopkins University

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Global Number of Coronavirus Cases Tops 25 Million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases globally has exceeded 25 million, while the death toll has surpassed 842,000, according to data provided by the US-based Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

As of 06:55 GMT, the number of those infected worldwide has reached 25,009,250. A total of 842,702 people have died from the disease, while 16,411,400 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered.

