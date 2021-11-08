UrduPoint.com

Global Number Of Detected COVID-19 Cases Tops 250Mln - Johns Hopkins University

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:36 PM

Global Number of Detected COVID-19 Cases Tops 250Mln - Johns Hopkins University

The number of detected coronavirus cases worldwide exceeded 250 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, which compiles data from federal and local authorities, as well as media and other open sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The number of detected coronavirus cases worldwide exceeded 250 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, which compiles data from Federal and local authorities, as well as media and other open sources.

As of 13:30 GMT Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the world has reached 250,005,427, while the number of deaths reached 5,051,993.

The largest number of infections was detected in the United States, India and Brazil.

Related Topics

India World Brazil United States Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Israeli Army Says Shoots Down Hamas Drone

Israeli Army Says Shoots Down Hamas Drone

4 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding anti-measles (Rubella) ..

DC chairs meeting regarding anti-measles (Rubella)campaign

5 minutes ago
 High commissioner stresses exploiting full potenti ..

High commissioner stresses exploiting full potential of Pak-South Africa bilater ..

5 minutes ago
 Need to follow Iqbal's philosophy of 'Khudi': CM B ..

Need to follow Iqbal's philosophy of 'Khudi': CM Buzdar

5 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy, PTA chairman discuss cooperation in ..

Chinese envoy, PTA chairman discuss cooperation in field of ICTs

5 minutes ago
 German Health Ministry Says Still Cannot Imagine M ..

German Health Ministry Says Still Cannot Imagine Mechanism for Sputnik V Recogni ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.