Global Number of Detected COVID-19 Cases Tops 250Mln - Johns Hopkins University

The number of detected coronavirus cases worldwide exceeded 250 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, which compiles data from federal and local authorities, as well as media and other open sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The number of detected coronavirus cases worldwide exceeded 250 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, which compiles data from Federal and local authorities, as well as media and other open sources.

As of 13:30 GMT Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the world has reached 250,005,427, while the number of deaths reached 5,051,993.

The largest number of infections was detected in the United States, India and Brazil.