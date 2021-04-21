UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Number Of Executions Fell By 26% In 2020 Hitting 10-Year Record Low - Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 12:50 PM

Global Number of Executions Fell by 26% in 2020 Hitting 10-Year Record Low - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The number of executions across the world has decreased by 26 percent to 483 in 2020 compared to the previous year, marking a record low in the past decade, a prominent human rights watchdog said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Amnesty International published the latest statistics on the number of executions carried out across the world. The report, however, does not cover the statistics in countries that classify death penalty data as state secrets, such as China, North Korea, Syria and Vietnam.

"Globally, at least 483 people were known to have been executed in 2020 ... Shocking as this figure is, it is the lowest number of executions recorded by Amnesty International in at least a decade. It represents a decrease of 26% compared to 2019, and 70% from the high-peak of 1,634 executions in 2015," the watchdog said in a press release, adding that the number decreases for the third consecutive year.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq saw a significant drop in executions last year ” the number plummeted by 85 percent and 50 percent, respectively ” while Egypt's yearly toll tripled, making it the world's third most frequent executioner in 2020 after China and Iran.

"China is believed to execute thousands each year, making it once again the world's most prolific executioner ahead of Iran (246+), Egypt (107+), Iraq (45+) and Saudi Arabia (27). Iran, Egypt, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia accounted for 88% of all known executions in 2020," the press release added.

The rights group also said that Bahrain, Belarus, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore and Sudan ” countries that carried out executions in 2019 ” recorded no executions last year.

A downward trend was also seen in the number of death sentences known to have been imposed across the world last year, as the toll decreased by 36 percent to 1,477.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Syria Iran China Egypt Iraq Amnesty International Singapore Bahrain Belarus Japan Saudi Arabia Sudan North Korea Vietnam 2015 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Metro, Speedo bus service resumed in Lahore

25 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan greatly values its relationship w ..

48 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,070 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Unknown men booked over charges of firing on senio ..

1 hour ago

Careem to â€˜Explore Ramzanâ€™ by customising Supe ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 148 more deaths due to COVID-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.