Global Oil Demand to Recover to Pre-Crisis Level No Later Than Mid-2022 - Gazprom Neft CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Global oil demand is expected to reach pre-crisis levels in late 2021 or early-mid 2022, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov said during a press briefing.

"As for the lockdown in the UK, this is still a local story. We see with you that demand and consumption for oil and oil products is recovering.

Of course, the pace of recovery slowed down at the end of the year, but, on the other hand, there is positive news that vaccines have appeared on the market and the vaccination process has begun, which gives us the opportunity to rely on the fact that demand will continue to recover," Dyukov said.

"I have no doubt that this process of demand recovery will continue, and we will reach the pre-crisis level of demand, oil consumption, or, to put it correctly, liquid hydrocarbons, if not by the end of 2021, then at the beginning of 2022 or mid-2022," he added.