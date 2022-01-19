UrduPoint.com

Global Oil Production In December Increased By 130,000 Bpd Month-On-Month - IEA

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 02:40 PM

The global oil production increased by 130,000 barrels per day in December when compared to the previous month and reached 98.6 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The global oil production increased by 130,000 barrels per day in December when compared to the previous month and reached 98.6 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

"December saw world oil output edge up by 130 kb/d to 98.6 mb/d after combined outages of over 400 kb/d in Ecuador, Libya and Nigeria partly offset higher flows from the US, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Canada and elsewhere in OPEC+," the IEA said.

