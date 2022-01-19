Global Oil Production in December increased by 130,000 Bpd Month-On-Month - IEA

The global oil production increased by 130,000 barrels per day in December when compared to the previous month and reached 98.6 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday

"December saw world oil output edge up by 130 kb/d to 98.6 mb/d after combined outages of over 400 kb/d in Ecuador, Libya and Nigeria partly offset higher flows from the US, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Canada and elsewhere in OPEC+," the IEA said.