Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Global Passenger Air Traffic Up Nearly 40% Year-on-Year in May - IATA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Global revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) rose nearly 40% year-on-year in May, reaching pre-pandemic levels, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said Thursday.

"Global air passenger demand recorded solid growth in May, with industry-wide revenue passenger-kilometers (RPKs) increasing by 39.1% year-on-year (YoY) and reaching 96.1% of pre-pandemic levels," the IATA said in a statement.

The dynamics were 6.7 percentage points lower than the previous month. At the same time, international passenger traffic rose 40.9% year-on-year in May, while domestic traffic increased 36.4%, the statement read.

According to IATA's market analysis data, the strongest growth was recorded in the Asia-Pacific region (+130.

4%). Africa and the middle East also showed strong growth, while North America grew at a slightly slower pace (+14%).

"International RPKs continued to climb globally, growing 34.7% YoY, and now sitting only 9.2% under 2019 levels. Carriers from all regions achieved additional recovery in May 2023 compared to April," the IATA said, adding that international load factors were higher overall in May 2023 compared to May 2022 and 2019.

Air passenger traffic was crippled by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2019 and related travel restrictions imposed by governments around the world. In 2020, some airlines reported as much as a 75% decline in demand for international flights compared to 2019.

