Global patent filings fall for first time in 14 years: UN

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) International patent filings declined last year for the first time in 14 years due to higher interest rates and economic uncertainty, the UN said Thursday, with India among the few countries bucking the trend.

A total of 272,600 international patents were filed in 2023, marking a 1.8-percent decline from a year earlier, the United Nations' World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) said in its annual overview.

"We believe that this reflects the currently adverse environment for innovation and entrepreneurial activity," WIPO's chief economist Carsten Fink told reporters in Geneva.

Economic uncertainties and especially higher interest rates last year were seen as key reasons for the decline.

However, Fink stressed, the decline should be seen as "a cyclical phenomenon".

"We think that IP filings will pick up again once the external environment improves."

WIPO Director-General Daren Tang agreed, noting that likely declining inflation rates could provide more business confidence and innovation investments, "setting the stage for a recovery in international IP filings later this year".

"Despite these shorter-term dips, longer-term trends show IP use rising steadily in an increasingly global, digitalised economy and spreading across the globe as economies around the world develop," he said in a statement.